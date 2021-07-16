Mahindra produces 20,304 passenger vehicles in June 2021

- 15,233 commercial vehicles manufactured

- 2,805 units of the Thar produced

Mahindra & Mahindra has listed its production figures for the month of June 2021. The Indian car manufacturer has produced a total of 36,688 units in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles. Out of these, the production of commercial vehicles stood at 15,233 units.

In the passenger vehicles category, the carmaker undertakes the production of its SUVs that include the Thar, XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, KUV100, and Bolero. Mahindra manufactured a total of 2,805 units of the Thar last month of which 1,964 units were diesel versions. As for the XUV300 compact SUV, 4,062 units of the SUV were built that includes both petrol and diesel models. In total, 20,304 units of passenger vehicles were made in June, 2021. The Bolero topped the list with 8,037 units produced.

In other news, Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo this week at a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bolero Neo gets the updated BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine and is offered across three variants – N4. N8, and N10; details of which can be read here.

The next launch by the carmaker is most likely to much-awaited XUV700. The three-row SUV will replace the XUV500 and will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains. To know more about the XUV700, click here.