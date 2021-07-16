CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra produces 20,304 passenger vehicles in June 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,301 Views
    Mahindra produces 20,304 passenger vehicles in June 2021

    - 15,233 commercial vehicles manufactured

    - 2,805 units of the Thar produced

    Mahindra & Mahindra has listed its production figures for the month of June 2021. The Indian car manufacturer has produced a total of 36,688 units in the last month which comprises passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles. Out of these, the production of commercial vehicles stood at 15,233 units. 

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Left Front Three Quarter

    In the passenger vehicles category, the carmaker undertakes the production of its SUVs that include the Thar, XUV300, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, KUV100, and Bolero. Mahindra manufactured a total of 2,805 units of the Thar last month of which 1,964 units were diesel versions. As for the XUV300 compact SUV, 4,062 units of the SUV were built that includes both petrol and diesel models. In total, 20,304 units of passenger vehicles were made in June, 2021. The Bolero topped the list with 8,037 units produced. 

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Left Front Three Quarter

    In other news, Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo this week at a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bolero Neo gets the updated BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine and is offered across three variants – N4. N8, and N10; details of which can be read here

    The next launch by the carmaker is most likely to much-awaited XUV700. The three-row SUV will replace the XUV500 and will be available in both petrol and diesel powertrains. To know more about the XUV700, click here.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Image
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    ₹ 8.48 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW X1 20i Tech Edition - Top 4 highlights
     Next 
    14 Tata Xpres-T EVs delivered in Kolkata

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    548909 Views
    5366 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    ₹ 1.70 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.34 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.80 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.48 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    548909 Views
    5366 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra produces 20,304 passenger vehicles in June 2021