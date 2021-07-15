Tata Motors introduces ‘Xpres’ sub-brand for fleet customers; Tigor EV facelift dubbed as Xpres-T EV

- Xpres-T EV to be the first offering under the new sub-brand

Tata Motors has launched a new ‘Xpres’ sub-brand in India to cater to the fleet customers. With the introduction of Xpres, the Indian carmaker will now have two ranges of passenger vehicles – Xpres and New Forever lineup of cars. The first vehicle under this will be the Xpres-T EV that is essentially the facelift of the Tigor EV.

The Xpres-T EV will be offered through a select set of dealerships in two variants – XM+ and XT+. The electric sedan will be available with two battery options – 16.5kWh and 21.5kWh. The power will be fed to a 72V three-phase induction motor that will have an output of 40bhp and 105Nm torque. It is expected to have an ARAI certified range of 165km and 213km, respectively for the two battery options. Talking about the available charging options, when charged using a fast charger, the 16.5kWh battery pack will take 90 minutes to charge from zero to 80 per cent while the 21.5kWh will fill in approximately 110minutes. The batteries can also be juiced up using a normal 15A domestic plug point in 11 and a half hours.

Visually, the Xpres-T EV or the Tigor EV facelift resembles its ICE sibling. However, the blue highlights on the front grille and on the dashboard signify its electric nature. Feature-wise the EV will get an all-black interior theme with a Harman sourced infotainment system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, automatic climate control, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, power windows, and two drive modes – Eco and Sport.

Announcing the launch of the XPRES brand, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to launch the Xpres brand which will introduce smarter, future-ready mobility solutions to cater the special needs of all fleet customers – government, corporates, and mobility services. Electric Vehicles deliver very low cost of ownership, with minimal maintenance, at the same time offer a very comfortable and pleasant drive. This makes them an ideal choice for intra-city mobility services.