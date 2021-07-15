Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: Interior feature highlights

- Seven-seat compact SUV, comes wrapped in premium fabric seats

- Gets premium Italian interior

- The top-spec variant gets manual height adjustment function, electric ORVMs, power windows, and more

Mahindra has further expanded its product line-up in India with the launch of the Bolero Neo. The compact SUV is available in three variants – N4, N8, and the N10. The utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra will soon introduce a fourth variant, the N10 (O) with the multi terrain technology (manual lock differential).

The newly launched Bolero Neo is essentially the updated iteration of the TUV300 along with all the modern styling elements. As for the interior, the seven-seater compact SUV boasts of a premium Italian theme. The Mahindra Neo gets premium fabric seats, while the top-spec variant offers a manual height adjustment feature for the driver seat.

As part of the fresh update, the vehicle gets silver accents in the centre console, and side and rear footsteps for easy ingress and egress. Additionally, the top-spec variant offers convenience features such as a new twin-pod instrument cluster, electrically adjustable ORVMs, front and rear power windows, and remote lock and keyless entry.

Mechanically, the Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre mHAWK100 diesel engine that generates 100bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The compact SUV gets a rear-wheel-drive system with multi terrain technology to deliver superior performance. The ESS (micro hybrid) and ECO mode claim to deliver better fuel efficiency figures.