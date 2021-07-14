Mahindra Bolero Neo to roll on CEAT tyres

- To be fitted with CEAT CZAR HP range of tyres

- Gets the 217/75 R15 tyre

Mahindra joins hands with CEAT tyres for the latter’s CZAR HP range of tyres for the newly launched Bolero Neo. The tyre manufacturer already provides tyres for the carmaker’s select model range and now the Bolero Neo joins the kindred that will be fitted with the 217/75 R15 CZAR HP tyre.

The Bolero Neo is available in three trims – N4. N8, and N10. While the former two are equipped with steel rims, the latter N10 gets the five-spoke alloy wheels. To know the variant-wise features of the Neo, click here. The Bolero Neo is a diesel-only SUV powered by the 1.5-litre engine sending 100bhp and 260Nm of torque to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. We have driven the SUV and our driving impressions will be published soon. Until then, here’s a first look of the Bolero Neo.

Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd., said, “We take pride in our association with Mahindra, which has grown over the years. We have come a long way since 2015, and the Mahindra Bolero Neo is a testimony of our unwavering commitment to offer the best-in-class products. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Mahindra.”