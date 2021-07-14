CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra Bolero Neo to roll on CEAT tyres

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    600 Views
    Mahindra Bolero Neo to roll on CEAT tyres

    - To be fitted with CEAT CZAR HP range of tyres

    - Gets the 217/75 R15 tyre

    Mahindra joins hands with CEAT tyres for the latter’s CZAR HP range of tyres for the newly launched Bolero Neo. The tyre manufacturer already provides tyres for the carmaker’s select model range and now the Bolero Neo joins the kindred that will be fitted with the 217/75 R15 CZAR HP tyre.

    Wheel

    The Bolero Neo is available in three trims – N4. N8, and N10. While the former two are equipped with steel rims, the latter N10 gets the five-spoke alloy wheels. To know the variant-wise features of the Neo, click here. The Bolero Neo is a diesel-only SUV powered by the 1.5-litre engine sending 100bhp and 260Nm of torque to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. We have driven the SUV and our driving impressions will be published soon. Until then, here’s a first look of the Bolero Neo.

    Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd., said, “We take pride in our association with Mahindra, which has grown over the years. We have come a long way since 2015, and the Mahindra Bolero Neo is a testimony of our unwavering commitment to offer the best-in-class products. We look forward to a long and fruitful  partnership with Mahindra.”

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Image
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    ₹ 8.48 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class - Engine, transmission and specs explained

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    547246 Views
    5359 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.12 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.34 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.80 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.12 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.03 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.87 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.48 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    547246 Views
    5359 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Bolero Neo to roll on CEAT tyres