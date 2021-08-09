Government waives off registration charges for electric vehicles

- MoRTH issues a notification to exempt registration charges for EVs

- The exemption will be valid for new registrations as well as renewals

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification that exempts electric vehicles from registration charges. The notification comes into effect from 2 August, 2021.

According to MoRTH, the notification is a part of the government’s plan to encourage e-mobility. As per the notification, Battery Operated Vehicles (BOVs) will be exempted from registration, including new registrations as well as renewals. The Maharashtra state government recently announced its EV policy, details of which are available here.

The electric vehicle or EV segment has been gaining traction in the recent past. The Nexon EV witnessed a demand equivalent to that of its diesel counterpart, and you can read all about it here. Meanwhile, Hyundai is working on a mass-market EV which is planned to go on sale in the next three years, details of which can be read here.