New Tata Tigor EV with Ziptron powertrain teased ahead of official debut

- New Tata Tigor EV to deliver better performance figures over the ‘Xpres-T EV’

- Offers new LED DRLs and a ZIPTRON badge on the boot lid

After tasting success with the Nexon EV, Tata Motors is now gearing up to further expand its electric product portfolio in the country with the soon to be introduced Tigor EV. Back in July, Tata Motors had introduced the ‘Xpres’ sub-brand for fleet customers and the Tigor EV facelift was rechristened as the ‘Xpres-T EV’. To learn more about it, click here.

As compared to the Xpres-T EV, the upcoming new Tigor EV will be powered by Ziptron, which is expected to deliver better performance figures. Visually, while most of the details will be retained from the facelifted Tigor EV, the upcoming electric compact sedan will additionally offer a set of new LED DRLs and a Ziptron badge on the boot lid. As for safety, the new Tigor EV will offer dual airbags, ABS with EBD, power windows, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt alert, and high-speed alert.

As for convenience, the upcoming Tigor EV is expected to offer features such as electric ascent, automatic climate control, and two drive modes – Eco and Sport. More details on the new Tata Tigor EV are expected to be revealed in the days to come.