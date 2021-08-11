CarWale
    Honda announces discount offers for August 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    - Exclusive and Special Edition models discontinued

    - Honda Amaze gets the highest discount benefits

    Honda Cars India has announced an array of discount offers across its product range for August 2021. The benefits can be availed by potential buyers in the form of cash discount, corporate discount, and exchange bonus. 

    The crossover WR-V and the Jazz hatchback are up for grab this month with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a cash discount worth Rs 5,000. Additionally, Honda is offering a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Customers exchanging their existing Honda vehicles are entitled to a further discount of Rs 9,000. 

    The benefits on the fourth and fifth-generation Honda City this month include a Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs 9,000, and a corporate concession of Rs 8,000. 

    The Honda Amaze facelift is due for launch next week. It is expected to get cosmetic updates as well as feature additions and you can read the details here. The pre-facelift Amaze gets the highest discount of the lot. The V and VX petrol manual variants can be bought with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. The SMT Petrol trim can be had for an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a cash discount of Rs 10,000. The corporate discount, Honda car exchange bonus, and Honda customer loyalty remain the same as on other models. 

    All the mentioned offers are valid till 31 August, 2021 and differ as per the variants and availability of the stock at the dealerships.

    Honda Amaze
    ₹ 6.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
