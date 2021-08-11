CarWale
    Discounts up to Rs 2.55 lakh on Mahindra XUV500, Marazzo, and Scorpio in August 2021

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Select Mahindra dealers in the country are offering a range of discounts on a few products this month. Customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

    The Mahindra XUV500 can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 1.79 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs 6,500, and accessories worth Rs 20,000. The Scorpio is offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,500, and accessories up to Rs 17,000.

    Discounts on the Mahindra Marazzo include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200. The XUV300 is available with a cash discount up to Rs 10,480, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000.

    The Mahindra Bolero gets a cash discount of Rs 3,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and a complimentary fourth-year warranty. There are no discounts on the Thar.

    Mahindra XUV300
