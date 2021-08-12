CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 interior details revealed ahead of official launch on 14 August

    Jay Shah

    - To get wireless charging and an air purifier

    - Set to be unveiled on 14 August, 2021

    The unveiling of the three-row Mahindra XUV700 is around the corner and the India carmaker has revealed yet another teaser video of the SUV. This time, considerable details as to the cabin of the XUV700 have been revealed. We tell you more about it. 

    Front Row Seats

    As disclosed earlier, the Mahindra XUV700 will get a two-screen apparatus powered by the brand’s new Adrenox technology. To know more about it, click here. In addition to this, the cabin will feature a black and beige theme across the dashboard, leatherette seats, and on the door pads. The perforation on the front seats hints towards it being offered with a ventilation function. Additionally, the centre aircon vents are placed below the infotainment system that gets a chrome outline. The air conditioner will be controlled with two rotary buttons. The push start/stop button is placed next to the new flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel. 

    USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    Other highlights of the cabin include support for wireless smartphone charging, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, an air purifier, driver armrest with storage, a stereo system by Sony with four sound modes, voice-enabled commands, and dual-zone climate control. The XUV700 will also be the first SUV from Mahindra’s stable to wear the recently revealed new logo, details of which can be read here.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The Mahindra XUV700 will be powered by both petrol and diesel engines. It will also be available with manual and automatic transmissions. The teaser video reveals an automatic transmission along with features like an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function and four drive modes. The XUV700 will go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the Hyundai Alcazar.

