CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors to introduce 10 new electric vehicles by 2025

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    932 Views
    Tata Motors to introduce 10 new electric vehicles by 2025

    - Tata Motors to have 10 pure electric passenger vehicles by 2025

    - Jaguar to be an all-electric brand from 2025

    Tata Motors has announced its future plans for the electric vehicle segment in India. Not resting on the accolades earned by the Nexon EV, the Indian carmaker is betting big with a total of 10 new electric vehicles in its portfolio by 2025. Hand-in-hand, Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover will also manufacture pure electric vehicles by 2030 targeting 100 per cent zero tail pipe emissions by 2036. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Presently, the EV lineup of the brand comprises the Tata Nexon EV and the Tigor EV. The Nexon EV was launched a year back and has managed to register a noteworthy 71.4 per cent market share with more than 4,000 units sold since its launch. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Although no specific details are disclosed by the company, we expect the Altroz to get the electrification treatment soon. Previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Altroz EV, the electric premium hatchback borrowed the exterior design and styling from its ICE sibling; an idea that has done miracles for the brand with the Nexon SUV. 

    Along with the introduction of new battery-powered vehicles, Tata Motors will also actively invest and work in establishing and expanding the charging infrastructures in the country. To secure the supply of batteries, the carmaker is also looking at partnerships to manufacture cell and battery in India as well as Europe. 

    In line with the parent company, Jaguar Land Rover also reimagines its product strategy for the coming years. A total of six new pure-electric Land Rover models will be launched in the next five years whereas Jaguar will be an all-electric brand from 2025. 

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 13.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Kushaq launched in India – Why should you buy?
     Next 
    New Skoda Kushaq 1.0-litre TSI deliveries to commence from 12 July

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - June 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.15 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.88 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.21 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.85 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.21 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.93 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.11 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors to introduce 10 new electric vehicles by 2025