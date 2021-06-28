Tata Motors to introduce 10 new electric vehicles by 2025

- Tata Motors to have 10 pure electric passenger vehicles by 2025

- Jaguar to be an all-electric brand from 2025

Tata Motors has announced its future plans for the electric vehicle segment in India. Not resting on the accolades earned by the Nexon EV, the Indian carmaker is betting big with a total of 10 new electric vehicles in its portfolio by 2025. Hand-in-hand, Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover will also manufacture pure electric vehicles by 2030 targeting 100 per cent zero tail pipe emissions by 2036.

Presently, the EV lineup of the brand comprises the Tata Nexon EV and the Tigor EV. The Nexon EV was launched a year back and has managed to register a noteworthy 71.4 per cent market share with more than 4,000 units sold since its launch.

Although no specific details are disclosed by the company, we expect the Altroz to get the electrification treatment soon. Previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo as the Altroz EV, the electric premium hatchback borrowed the exterior design and styling from its ICE sibling; an idea that has done miracles for the brand with the Nexon SUV.

Along with the introduction of new battery-powered vehicles, Tata Motors will also actively invest and work in establishing and expanding the charging infrastructures in the country. To secure the supply of batteries, the carmaker is also looking at partnerships to manufacture cell and battery in India as well as Europe.

In line with the parent company, Jaguar Land Rover also reimagines its product strategy for the coming years. A total of six new pure-electric Land Rover models will be launched in the next five years whereas Jaguar will be an all-electric brand from 2025.