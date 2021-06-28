CarWale
    New Skoda Kushaq 1.0-litre TSI deliveries to commence from 12 July

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    New Skoda Kushaq 1.0-litre TSI deliveries to commence from 12 July

    - Deliveries of 1.5-litre variants to begin from August 

    - Can be booked online or at any 100+ Skoda dealerships in India

    The Skoda Kushaq has finally entered the mid-size SUV segment in India with a price starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The booking for the SUV is now open for an amount of Rs 35,000 and can be made online or at any dealerships in over 85 cities across the country. The Kushaq is offered with two petrol engines across three variants to choose from – Active, Ambition, and Style. The deliveries for the 1.0-litre trims are slated to begin from next month while the waiting period for the 1.5-litre variants is a little longer and will be available from August.

    Skoda is expected to commence the deliveries of the 1.0-litre models from 12 July across the country. The 1.0-litre TSI engine is available in three trims – Active, Ambition, and Style. While the six-speed manual is standard across all the variants, the six-speed automatic is limited only to the mid-spec Ambition and top-spec Style variant. To know the variant-wise features of the Kushaq, click here.

    Customers will have to wait a little longer to greet the powerful 1.5-litre variants as the deliveries are scheduled to start from the third week of August. The 1.5-litre TSI engine is available only in the top-spec Style trim with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG transmission. 

    It is to be noted that the waiting period may differ depending upon the variants and the colours across the dealerships. To know the exact delivery dates of the Kushaq in your city, please visit the Skoda official India website.

    Skoda Kushaq Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.43 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.14 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.24 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.43 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.62 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.70 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.74 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.73 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.70 Lakh

