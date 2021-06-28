New Skoda Kushaq: Variants explained

Skoda Auto India launched the Kushaq earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). To read the feature list and variant-wise prices of the model, click here.

Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq is offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 113bhp and 178Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available as options. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq and you can read our review here.

The Skoda Kushaq is available in five colours that include Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Honey Orange. The latter two colours are introduced exclusively for the Indian market. The model is offered in three variants including Active, Ambition, and Style. The following are the variant-wise features of the Kushaq.

Kushaq Active

16-inch steel wheels

Body-coloured door handles

Black roof rails

Signature Skoda grille with chrome outline

Black skid plates

Matte black finish on B-pillar and C-pillar

Dashboard with grained and textured decor

Honeycomb decor on the dashboard

Gloss black dashboard line

Chrome ring on the gearshift knob

Gloss black AC vents

Halogen headlamps

LED tail lights

ESC, ABS, and EBD

Multi-collision braking

Electronic Differential Lock System (EDS)

Brake disc wiping

Roll-over protection

Dual airbags

Remote control with foldable key

Front centre arm-rest with storage

Height-adjustable driver seat

Black fabric seats

Two-spoke steering wheel

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Six speakers

Manual AC

All four power windows

Rear parking sensors

Kushaq Ambition

16-inch alloy wheels

Silver roof rails

Silver skid plates

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Dashboard with painted décor insert

Chrome decor for interior door handles

Chrome trim on AC vents

Front scuff plates

LED headlamps

Front fog lights

Ambient lighting

Rear wiper and defogger

60:40 split rear seats with centre arm-rest

Black fabric seats with centre stripes

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink

Skoda music system with a sub-woofer

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents

Cruise control

Rear-view camera

Shark-fin antenna

Cooled glove-box

Rear parcel tray

Two USB Type-C charging sockets in the first and second row

Hill Hold Control (AT only)

Kushaq Style

17-inch alloy wheels

Door handles with chrome inserts

Gloss black finish on B-pillar and C-pillar

Window and trunk chrome garnish

Chrome dashboard line

Automatic headlamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Ventilated front seats with Black leather upholstery

Black leatherette rear seats

Electric sunroof

Wireless charging

TPMS (MT only)

Curtain and side airbags (MT only)

Paddle shifters (AT only)