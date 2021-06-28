CarWale
    New Skoda Kushaq: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Skoda Auto India launched the Kushaq earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). To read the feature list and variant-wise prices of the model, click here.

    Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq is offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 113bhp and 178Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available as options. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq and you can read our review here.

    The Skoda Kushaq is available in five colours that include Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Honey Orange. The latter two colours are introduced exclusively for the Indian market. The model is offered in three variants including Active, Ambition, and Style. The following are the variant-wise features of the Kushaq.

    Kushaq Active

    16-inch steel wheels

    Body-coloured door handles

    Black roof rails

    Signature Skoda grille with chrome outline

    Black skid plates

    Matte black finish on B-pillar and C-pillar

    Dashboard with grained and textured decor

    Honeycomb decor on the dashboard

    Gloss black dashboard line

    Chrome ring on the gearshift knob

    Gloss black AC vents

    Halogen headlamps

    LED tail lights

    ESC, ABS, and EBD

    Multi-collision braking

    Electronic Differential Lock System (EDS)

    Brake disc wiping

    Roll-over protection

    Dual airbags

    Remote control with foldable key

    Front centre arm-rest with storage

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Black fabric seats

    Two-spoke steering wheel

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Six speakers

    Manual AC

    All four power windows

    Rear parking sensors

    Kushaq Ambition

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Silver roof rails

    Silver skid plates

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Dashboard with painted décor insert

    Chrome decor for interior door handles

    Chrome trim on AC vents

    Front scuff plates

    LED headlamps

    Front fog lights

    Ambient lighting

    Rear wiper and defogger

    60:40 split rear seats with centre arm-rest

    Black fabric seats with centre stripes

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel

    10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink

    Skoda music system with a sub-woofer

    Automatic climate control

    Rear AC vents

    Cruise control

    Rear-view camera

    Shark-fin antenna

    Cooled glove-box

    Rear parcel tray

    Two USB Type-C charging sockets in the first and second row

    Hill Hold Control (AT only)

    Kushaq Style

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Door handles with chrome inserts

    Gloss black finish on B-pillar and C-pillar

    Window and trunk chrome garnish

    Chrome dashboard line

    Automatic headlamps

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Ventilated front seats with Black leather upholstery

    Black leatherette rear seats

    Electric sunroof

    Wireless charging

    TPMS (MT only)

    Curtain and side airbags (MT only)

    Paddle shifters (AT only)

