New Skoda Kushaq: Variants explained

Skoda Auto India launched the Kushaq earlier today, with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). To read the feature list and variant-wise prices of the model, click here.
Under the hood, the Skoda Kushaq is offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 113bhp and 178Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available as options. We have driven the Skoda Kushaq and you can read our review here.
The Skoda Kushaq is available in five colours that include Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Honey Orange. The latter two colours are introduced exclusively for the Indian market. The model is offered in three variants including Active, Ambition, and Style. The following are the variant-wise features of the Kushaq.
Kushaq Active
16-inch steel wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Black roof rails
Signature Skoda grille with chrome outline
Black skid plates
Matte black finish on B-pillar and C-pillar
Dashboard with grained and textured decor
Honeycomb decor on the dashboard
Gloss black dashboard line
Chrome ring on the gearshift knob
Gloss black AC vents
Halogen headlamps
LED tail lights
ESC, ABS, and EBD
Multi-collision braking
Electronic Differential Lock System (EDS)
Brake disc wiping
Roll-over protection
Dual airbags
Remote control with foldable key
Front centre arm-rest with storage
Height-adjustable driver seat
Black fabric seats
Two-spoke steering wheel
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Six speakers
Manual AC
All four power windows
Rear parking sensors
Kushaq Ambition
16-inch alloy wheels
Silver roof rails
Silver skid plates
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Dashboard with painted décor insert
Chrome decor for interior door handles
Chrome trim on AC vents
Front scuff plates
LED headlamps
Front fog lights
Ambient lighting
Rear wiper and defogger
60:40 split rear seats with centre arm-rest
Black fabric seats with centre stripes
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink
Skoda music system with a sub-woofer
Automatic climate control
Rear AC vents
Cruise control
Rear-view camera
Shark-fin antenna
Cooled glove-box
Rear parcel tray
Two USB Type-C charging sockets in the first and second row
Hill Hold Control (AT only)
Kushaq Style
17-inch alloy wheels
Door handles with chrome inserts
Gloss black finish on B-pillar and C-pillar
Window and trunk chrome garnish
Chrome dashboard line
Automatic headlamps
Auto-dimming IRVM
Ventilated front seats with Black leather upholstery
Black leatherette rear seats
Electric sunroof
Wireless charging
TPMS (MT only)
Curtain and side airbags (MT only)
Paddle shifters (AT only)