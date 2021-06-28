Maruti Suzuki Subscribe launched in Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, and Mysore

- The Maruti Suzuki subscription services are now available in a total of 19 cities

- The company has tied up with three partners including Orix, ALD Automotive, and Myles

Maruti Suzuki India has announced the expansion of its subscription services to four new cities including Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore, and Mysore. With this rollout, customers can now opt for Maruti Suzuki Subscribe services in a total of 19 cities.

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe platform will offer tailor-made products to its customers through three subscription partners namely Orix Auto Infrastructure Services (Orix), ALD Automotive India (ALD Automotive), and Myles Automotive Technologies (Myles). It also provides the customers with an added option of choosing between white or black registration plates, thus offering further flexibility to the car ownership experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India, said, “Car subscription is a new and upcoming concept for the Indian market. We are regularly upgrading our Subscribe program with learnings and feedback from customers. The marketplace model will offer more power to customers to select from a bouquet of options, as per their requirements. This will lead to competitive price offerings coupled with transparency of the process. With the addition of four new cities in our network, we look forward to serving more customers.”