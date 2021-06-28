Skoda Kushaq launched in India – Why should you buy?

The much-awaited Skoda-badged SUV, the Kushaq has been introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The SUV is available in three variants – Active, Ambition, and Style. The newly launched Kushaq SUV is available in five colour options - Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Kushaq SUV.

What’s good about it?

The new Skoda Kushaq has the segment longest wheelbase of 2,651mm, thereby offering ample space for the occupants. The standard safety feature list includes – driver and passenger front airbags, three-point seatbelt, height-adjustable head restraint at front and rear, two three-point outer seatbelts and centre lap belt at the rear, ISOFIX, and door open indicator. Additionally, the SUV gets segment-first features such as EDS with XDS and XDS+ (Electronic differential lock – advanced differential lock), HBV (Hydraulic brake-boosting), BSW (Brake disc wiping) for enhanced safety.

What’s not so good?

The 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol TSI engine is available only in the top-spec Style variant. Additionally, the safety equipment such as TPMS, front side airbags and curtain airbags are limited to only the top-spec Style variant with a manual transmission, while the DSG option misses out.

Best variant to buy?

The manual Style variant is a good option to consider as it comes loaded with all the modern safety equipment. Moreover, the top-spec variant is available in both 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine options, in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Specifications

Petrol

1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI – 114bhp between 5,000-5,500rpm and 178Nm between 1,750-4,500rpm

Six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission

1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI – 148bhp between 5,000-6,000rpm and 250Nm between 1,500-3,500rpm

Six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG

Did you know?

Skoda Kushaq comes with four years/1,00,000 km warranty, which can be extended up to six years/1,50,000 km. Additionally, Skoda also offers two years parts warranty, two years battery warranty, three years paint warranty, six years corrosion warranty, and extended roadside assistance programs up to nine years.