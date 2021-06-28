CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volvo subscription program - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    297 Views
    Volvo subscription program - All you need to know

    Volvo cars are now officially available on subscription basis in Delhi and Gurgaon. The carmaker announced its new program in association with its partner Orix, and here's all you need to know about it.

    What is it?

    The new 'Subscribe to Safety' program offers both new and pre-owned Volvo cars to customers. Customers need not have to own a car in the traditional method but can just subscribe for one. All of these are available in the partnership of Volvo with Orix.

    What all cars?

    Customers can choose from a list of new cars that includes the SUVs like the XC40, XC60, and XC90, and even the S60 sedan. And from the pre-owned fleet, there's the option of the XC40, XC60, and XC90. Unfortunately, the S90 sedan will not be available under this programme in either case.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Tenure and fees

    The USP of this initiative is that subscribers are not required to pay a down payment. It's just the monthly fees, which includes registration and road tax, maintenance, insurance, and even 24x7 roadside assistance services. All of the subscription plans are being offered by Volvo starting from 12 months.

    What's next in line?

    The carmaker is keeping a close tab on this program and depending on its response, Volvo plans to extend this offer accordingly. Not only new avenues will be looked at, but this subscription program will be introduced across India at a later stage.

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Volvo XC90 Image
    Volvo XC90
    ₹ 88.89 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Kodiaq facelift receives new design language and off-road features
     Next 
    Skoda Kushaq launched in India – Why should you buy?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Popular Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 10.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - June 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volvo-cars
    • other brands
    Volvo XC90

    Volvo XC90

    ₹ 88.89 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volvo-Cars

    Volvo XC90 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.09 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.13 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.05 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.12 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.06 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.03 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.07 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 98.93 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 1.00 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo subscription program - All you need to know