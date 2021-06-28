Volvo subscription program - All you need to know

Volvo cars are now officially available on subscription basis in Delhi and Gurgaon. The carmaker announced its new program in association with its partner Orix, and here's all you need to know about it.

What is it?

The new 'Subscribe to Safety' program offers both new and pre-owned Volvo cars to customers. Customers need not have to own a car in the traditional method but can just subscribe for one. All of these are available in the partnership of Volvo with Orix.

What all cars?

Customers can choose from a list of new cars that includes the SUVs like the XC40, XC60, and XC90, and even the S60 sedan. And from the pre-owned fleet, there's the option of the XC40, XC60, and XC90. Unfortunately, the S90 sedan will not be available under this programme in either case.

Tenure and fees

The USP of this initiative is that subscribers are not required to pay a down payment. It's just the monthly fees, which includes registration and road tax, maintenance, insurance, and even 24x7 roadside assistance services. All of the subscription plans are being offered by Volvo starting from 12 months.

What's next in line?

The carmaker is keeping a close tab on this program and depending on its response, Volvo plans to extend this offer accordingly. Not only new avenues will be looked at, but this subscription program will be introduced across India at a later stage.