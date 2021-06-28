Skoda Kodiaq facelift receives new design language and off-road features

- To get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates

- To be available in three petrol and two diesel engine options

- Feature-list likely to vary as per regions where the vehicle will be launched

Czech car manufacturer, Skoda has revealed the Kodiaq facelift in its home country with a set of new cosmetic and feature updates. The SUV has received an update four years since it was first introduced. Depending on the market where it will be launched, the SUV will be available in the SE, SE L, SportLine, and the L&K variant.

Exterior

Skoda Kodiaq facelift gets aluminium-effect design details on the front and rear apron, along with a hexagonal and upright Skoda grille. The full-LED Matrix headlights are optional (standard from SE L trim upwards). The Kodiaq vRS gets 20-inch Sagitarius alloy wheels with removable covers. The bumpers have been revised for freshness and have received mesh-effect air inlet in the lower section, and L-shaped finishing touches on the sides. The L&K variant will get additional chrome detailing on the grille, and window frames to distinguish it from the regular variants. The taillights on the updated Kodiaq are sharper and slimmer than before and feature full-LED technology as standard.

In terms of dimensions, the vehicle measures 4,697mm in length, 1,882mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2,790mm. The Kodiaq SportLine is characterised by numerous sporty design features. These include the gloss black grille surround and matt black ribs. The window frames, wing mirrors, and roof rails are also black, as are the Skoda lettering and model designation on the tailgate.

Interior

The SUV will be offered with five customisable and redesigned layouts. It gets a 10.25-inch display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The vehicle will be equipped with ergonomic seats with multiway electric seat adjustment, perforated leather, and heated and ventilated seats with a massage function. Additionally, the seats can be manually adjusted or via the integrated memory function. The Kodiaq will offer a two-spoke steering wheel as standard, while the three-spoke sports steering wheel upholstered in leather will be offered in the SportLine and the vRS variants. The heated multifunction steering wheel is a part of the optional feature list.

The vehicle offers a boot capacity of 835-litres which can be increased to 2,065-litres with rear seats folded. The optional CANTON sound system with a total output of 625 watts has also been revised.

Engines

The updated Kodiaq will be available in five engine options – three petrol and one diesel engine in two power tunes. The 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission and DSG option to produce 148bhp. The 2.0-litre TSI engine generates 188bhp, while the Kodiaq vRS gets a 241bhp 2.0-litre TSI engine. Both the engines get an all-wheel drivetrain and a DSG transmission. The 2.0-litre diesel engines produce two power outputs - 148bhp and 197bhp.

Safety

In terms of safety, the updated Kodiaq will offer up to nine airbags, five assistance systems, including Predictive Cruise Control, Adaptive Lane Assist, and an improved version of Traffic Sign Recognition. Additional safety feature list will include a 360-degree camera, Manoeuvre Assist, and optional Park Assist.

It is to be seen if the updated model will be launched in India anytime soon. More details in this regard will be known at a later date.