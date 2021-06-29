CarWale
    New Mahindra XUV700 teased again; to get the largest panoramic sunroof

    Aditya Nadkarni

    958 Views
    - The sunroof of the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will measure 1360mm x 870mm

    - The model is expected to debut next month

    Mahindra has teased the XUV700 ahead of its debut that could take place next month. A new teaser video reveals details regarding the sunroof of the upcoming seven-seater model from Mahindra. Mahindra is likely to launch the XUV700 around the festive season.

    As seen in the teaser video, the Mahindra XUV700 will come equipped with a panoramic sunroof. The carmaker claims that this will be the largest sunroof in its segment, measuring 1360mmx870mm. The previous teaser revealed that the model will come equipped with autobooster headlamps, details of which are available here.

    Based on the W601 platform, the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 is likely to be powered by a range of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, with manual as well as automatic transmissions. Mahindra has also confirmed that AWD will be available with the XUV700.

    Based on the numerous spy shots, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is expected to feature an all-new exterior design with the signature multi-slat grille up-front, flush-fitting door handles, new alloy wheels, C-shaped LED tail lights, new front and rear bumpers, a flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-tone upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, an engine start-stop button, drive modes, a rotary knob on the centre console, and front seats with memory function.

