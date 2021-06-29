CarWale
    Skoda Kushaq to be offered with four year service care package

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Four years/one lakh kilometres warranty 

    - RSA included 

    The Skoda Kushaq has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and with it Skoda is offering a four-year standard warranty package. As a part of the deal, you get a four years/one lakh kilometres package along with the option of it being transferred to subsequent owners up to one lakh kilometres. 

    In addition to this, Skoda is also offering a four-year roadside assistance package as well as a four years/60,000km periodic service package. The service interval has been set at 15,000km or one year and is transferable to subsequent owners. 

    The Kushaq has been launched in India across two engine and three gearbox options across seven trim levels and five colour options. We have reviewed the Kushaq in the 1.5 DSG AT powertrain combination and you can read about that here or watch our video embedded above. 

    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.50 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
