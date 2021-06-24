CarWale
    New Mahindra XUV700 teased; India launch confirmed for 2021

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    30,259 Views
    New Mahindra XUV700 teased; India launch confirmed for 2021
    Dashboard

    - 2021 Mahindra XUV700 will feature auto booster headlamps

    - The model is likely to be launched in the country around the festive season

    Mahindra has released the first teaser video for the XUV700 on its social media platforms. The Indian carmaker has revealed a new feature that will debut in the upcoming model, known as auto booster headlamps.

    Front View

    According to the teaser video, when the Mahindra XUV700 surpasses the speed limit of 80kmph at night, an additional set of lights will be activated automatically, thus increasing the visibility of the road ahead. Mahindra has also confirmed that the model will be launched in 2021, which is expected to take place around the festive season.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The new Mahindra XUV700 is a part of the company’s plans to launch nine new models in the country by 2026, details of which are available here. Previous sightings of the model’s test-mules have revealed that the XUV700 will feature C-shaped LED DRLs, completely new front and rear bumpers, a new grille with six vertical slats, flush-fitting door handles, new alloy wheels, and C-shaped wraparound LED tail lights.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the 2021 Mahindra XUV700 is likely to come equipped with a flat-bottom steering wheel, a large touchscreen infotainment system, drive modes, dual-tone upholstery, a fully digital instrument console, front seats with memory function, a rotary dial on the centre console, and an engine start-stop button.

    Under the hood, the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be powered by a set of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions. Also on offer will be an AWD system. The brand is also working on the new-gen Scorpio, and you can read all about it here.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
