Mahindra Bolero Neo accessories detailed

Last month, Mahindra introduced a new entrant in the compact sub-four-metre SUV segment in the form of the Bolero Neo. Available at a starting price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom), the Neo is a disparate alternative for its monocoque-based front-wheel-drive competitors. Now, if you are planning on buying the Neo, Mahindra is offering an array of exterior and interior accessories that can be paired with the SUV. Let’s take a detailed look.

To ameliorate the visual appeal, there are a variety of chrome ornamentations. One can have the bling applied on the ORVMs, door handles, window line, license plate, fog lamps, and around the headlamps and the taillights. For easy access to the cabin, there are aluminium and premium side steps on offer along with a rear guard with a foot step. Besides this, one can also opt for 15-inch diamond-cut alloys with matte black and silver finish. To give the Neo a more rugged and tough look, Mahindra is also offering additional plastic claddings for both the bumpers, on all four doors, and around the wheel arches.

Inside the cabin, the seat covers can be had in faux leather or in fabric and vinyl combination. These also come with perforated patterns and embossed designs. There are also four types of mats to choose from. It includes a designer mat, brown carpet mat, full-floor lamination mats, and black PVC mat. The roof carrier pan with a fitment bracket further increases the practicality of the Bolero Neo.

The Bolero Neo has managed to clock over 5,500 bookings within a month of its launch. It is available in three variants – N4, N8, and N10. The Neo is powered by a BS6 1.5-litre diesel engine that puts out 100bhp and 260Nm of torque and is solely paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. We have driven the Mahindra Bolero Neo and you can read our first-drive review here.

All the mentioned accessories can be bought from Mahindra dealerships and following are the itemised prices.

15-inch diamond-cut silver and matte black alloys – Rs 8,700

Front and rear door claddings – Rs 7,680

Aluminium side step with bracket – Rs 11,137

Premium side step with bracket – Rs 10,800

Faux leather seat cover – Rs 11,740

Perforated insert seat cover – Rs 7,400

Fabric and Vinyl seat cover – Rs 6,500

Roof carrier with fitment brackets – Rs 5,771

Designer mat set – Rs 3,325

Carpet mat set – Rs 2,450

Brown carpet mat set – Rs 1,535

Full floor lamination mats – Rs 5,068

Black PVC mat set – Rs 1,400

Door handle chrome garnish – Rs 2,300

ORVM chrome garnish – Rs 2,300

ORVM garnish with blinker – Rs 2,097

Rain visor (set of 4) – Rs 1,775

Tail lamp chrome garnish – Rs 2,725

Headlamp chrome garnish – Rs 1,290

Rear license plate chrome garnish – Rs 1,266

Chrome fog lamp applique set – Rs 918

Mud protector set – Rs 610

Rear reflector chrome garnish – Rs 462