Mahindra XUV700 spied testing days ahead of its official debut

- Spied three days ahead of its official unveiling

- To be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine option

Ahead of its official unveiling on 14 August, a heavily camouflaged Mahindra XUV700 has been spied testing once again. Recently, uncamouflaged images of the XUV700 were leaked on the internet and to learn more about it, click here. The upcoming SUV will debut with a new Mahindra logo and the AdrenoX intelligent cockpit technology. It is believed that the new technology has been developed in partnership with Amazon, Sony, Alexa, Bosch, and Visteon. Moreover, the new technology will also introduce AI capabilities to further enhance the overall ownership experience.

Although the heavily camouflaged model does not reveal too many details, the vehicle appears to drop some styling cues in the form of five twin-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, flush door handles, vertical slats on the grille, and a raked C-pillar that draws inspiration from the XUV500. The image also reveals the distinctive canine LED DRLs that accentuate the overall character.

Although interior details are not officially out, we have revealed the interior and features based on the teaser video. The SUV is expected to sport a combination of black and beige colour scheme and the dashboard will be adorned by dual HD screens for the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen. To learn more about it, click here.

Mechanically, the XUV700 will be available with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine in both manual and automatic transmission options. The AWD option is expected to be optional on the higher variants. More details about the XUV700 will be known post its official unveiling this weekend.