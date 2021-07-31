CarWale
    Mahindra XUV700 interior and features revealed in a new teaser video

    Desirazu Venkat

    Mahindra XUV700 interior and features revealed in a new teaser video

    - Black and beige colour scheme 

    - Full digital instrument cluster

    Mahindra XUV700 Infotainment System

    The interior design and layout for the Mahindra XUV700 have been officially revealed for the first time ahead of the car's official launch later this year. It will get a black and beige dual-tone colour scheme for the cabin with dual HD screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment screen. The video also reveals chrome inserts across the dashboard as well as the panoramic sunroof. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Infotainment System

    However, the biggest revelations from this new teaser are some of the luxury features that this new SUV will be fitted with when it is launched. This list includes dual-zone climate control, a Sony speaker system with four sound modes, WiFi and Alexa connectivity of which the latter will also enable voice command connectivity. The new AI system has been named Adernox and is expected to offer a wide range of options for easy usage.We already know that the car will be fitted with a headlight boost, driver fatigue monitor and segment-first flush door handles. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Infotainment System

    In terms of driver experience, the XUV700 will get cruise control and four drive modes for the diesel-powered models. They have been named Zip, Zap, Zoom and the fourth is a custom mode. Each of these is expected to control throttle and steering response. 

    Mahindra XUV700 Infotainment System

    The Mahindra XUV700 is the Indian automaker’s new seven-seat SUV that will take on the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. The exterior design was leaked recently and you can read about that here.   

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
