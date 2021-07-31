New Mahindra XUV700 spotted sans camouflage

- Gets reminiscent styling elements of the XUV500

- To be offered in both petrol and diesel powertrains

After countless spy pictures and teasers of the upcoming long-waited Mahindra XUV700, here are the first clear images of the three-SUV that is slated to succeed the current-generation XUV500. No, the pictures are not officially released by Mahindra. However, the word on the street is that these have been clicked from the carmaker’s manufacturing facility in Pune.

Now that the Mahindra XUV700 drops the veil in a new copper exterior shade, we have a clear view of the SUV’s exterior design and styling. Yes, it does have a handful of elements like the vertical slats on the front grille and the raked design after the C-pillar that reminds one of the XUV500. But apart from that, the XUV700 features a fully redesigned front fascia with LED headlamps and the daytime running lights extending like a canine from it. The fog lamps are further tucked away at the bottom of the new reworked bumper which also gets a silver faux plate.

Towards the side, the design remains familiar to that of the XUV500. However, the new flush-fitting door handles, dual-tone alloys wheels, and the slightly toned-down rear haunch give the XUV700 a modern and fresh look. The D-pillar in tandem with the extended fin merges with the new roof-mounted spoiler that now juts out more than on the existing model. Further down are the massive set of wrap-around split tail lights that tapers towards the centre and are conjoined by a sharp crease line. The number plate slot is still boot-mounted while the rear bumper gets thick plastic cladding and a contrasting silver bash plate lending it a more rugged and stout look.

The interior images of the production-spec are not available at the moment. However, based on the previous sightings of the test mules, we can confirm that the XUV700 will get a horizontally-stacked two-screen setup, a panoramic sunroof, a flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, and leather upholstery. Also expected on the three-row SUV are features such as roof-mounted speakers, centre-placed rear aircon vents, and a boss-mode function to adjust the position of the front passenger seat.

While Mahindra has already affirmed that the XUV700 will be offered with both petrol and diesel guise, the secondary lid on the front left fender hints at the SUV getting a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Also expected is an all-wheel-drive configuration on offer for the top-end versions.

Image Source