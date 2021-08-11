CarWale
    India-bound Citroën compact SUV to make global debut on 16 September

    Jay Shah

    - Likely to be built locally in India

    - Expected to be offered with a petrol powertrain only

    Citroën India commenced its operations in India in 2019 and introduced its first SUV in the form of the C5 Aircross in the country earlier this year. Now, Citroën is gearing up to debut its new B-segment SUV that will be premiered globally on 16 September, 2021. 

    The French carmaker has stated that its upcoming offering is ‘designed to attract new customers from strategic regions’. As per Citroën’s C-Cubed program for India, the next model in the line is also expected to be a B-segment SUV and we expect the upcoming model to make its way to India as well. Codenamed as C21, this Citroën SUV will be based on the brand’s Compact Modular Platform (CMP). It is expected to be heavily localised so as to make it affordable and competent to its segment rivals. The compact SUV has already begun its testing in India and you can know more about it here.

    Like its elder sibling, the SUV will have a distinct exterior styling. Based on the leaked spy shots, it is expected to get a split headlamp setup, squared-off elements on the bumpers and side body, roof rails, alloy wheels, and chunky plastic cladding around the wheel arches. To know more about the C3 SUV, click here.

    Under the hood, Citroën’s budget SUV is likely to be powered by a petrol powertrain. It could include the 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission. This will mark Citroën’s entry in India’s thriving compact-SUV segment that presently comprises the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

