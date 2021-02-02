Tata Tigor EVs delivered to Goa's Department of New and Renewable Energy (DNRE)

- Tata Motors partners with DNRE to deploy Tigor EVs in Goa

- The brand is working with other Tata Group companies to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs

Tata Motors has partnered with the Department of New and Renewable Energy (DNRE) to deploy Tigor EVs in Goa, as a part of its tender with EESL. The company undertook a handover ceremony as a part of a recent event.

Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance, and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its eMobility ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”.

The Tata Tigor EV is powered by a 72V three-phase induction motor that produces 40bhp and 105Nm of torque. The model can be charged via the standard charging facility that takes 11.5 hours for a full charge while the fast-charging option charges the battery from 0-80 per cent in two hours.