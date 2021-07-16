Production-ready eKUV100 spied testing; India launch in 2022

- Will be the most affordable Mahindra electric vehicle

- Based on the Mahindra eKUV100 NXT

While SUVs are the core of Mahindra, the Indian carmaker is now looking to expand its portfolio with the introduction of electric SUVs. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the eKUV100 has now been spotted in its production-spec version testing on public roads. The prototype looks similar to the model on display and is expected to go on sale in 2022.

The test mule in the spy shots can be seen painted in a dark shade of blue with blanked-out front grille and light blue inserts. Apart from that two circular cut-outs on both front fenders indicate charging ports that is unlike the one seen on the showcased model. Apart from that a unique ‘+’ and ‘-‘ insert on the tailgate signify its electric nature. Besides this, the overall exterior design remains unchanged and mimics its ICE sibling.

Mahindra has not given out any details with respect to the battery pack capacity, although it claims a range of 147km on a single charge. The charging capability of the liquid-cooled battery from 0 to 80 per cent would take about one hour. The electric motor is speculated to produce 54hp and 120Nm of torque with the power sent to the front wheels.

Upon its launch next year, the eKUV100 is expected to be priced below Rs 10 lakh and could be one of the affordable electric vehicles. Presently, the budget EV range comprises the Mahindra E Verito and Tata Tigor EV.

