CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Production-ready eKUV100 spied testing; India launch in 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    358 Views
    Production-ready eKUV100 spied testing; India launch in 2022

    - Will be the most affordable Mahindra electric vehicle 

    - Based on the Mahindra eKUV100 NXT

    While SUVs are the core of Mahindra, the Indian carmaker is now looking to expand its portfolio with the introduction of electric SUVs. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the eKUV100 has now been spotted in its production-spec version testing on public roads. The prototype looks similar to the model on display and is expected to go on sale in 2022.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The test mule in the spy shots can be seen painted in a dark shade of blue with blanked-out front grille and light blue inserts. Apart from that two circular cut-outs on both front fenders indicate charging ports that is unlike the one seen on the showcased model. Apart from that a unique ‘+’ and ‘-‘ insert on the tailgate signify its electric nature. Besides this, the overall exterior design remains unchanged and mimics its ICE sibling.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Mahindra has not given out any details with respect to the battery pack capacity, although it claims a range of 147km on a single charge. The charging capability of the liquid-cooled battery from 0 to 80 per cent would take about one hour. The electric motor is speculated to produce 54hp and 120Nm of torque with the power sent to the front wheels. 

    Upon its launch next year, the eKUV100 is expected to be priced below Rs 10 lakh and could be one of the affordable electric vehicles. Presently, the budget EV range comprises the Mahindra E Verito and Tata Tigor EV.

    Image Source 

    Mahindra eKUV100 Image
    Mahindra eKUV100
    ₹ 8.00 - 9.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    14 Tata Xpres-T EVs delivered in Kolkata
     Next 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo fuel efficiency revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra eKUV100 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra eKUV100 Exterior
    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    548909 Views
    5366 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E63

    ₹ 1.70 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi e-tron

    Audi e-tron

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 22nd July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale
    youtube-icon

    2020 Mahindra Thar Detailed Review | A Proper Family Car | CarWale

    ByCarWale Team17 Nov 2020
    548909 Views
    5366 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Production-ready eKUV100 spied testing; India launch in 2022