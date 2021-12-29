New Mahindra cars likely to be introduced in 2022

Indian automaker, Mahindra is likely to introduce a set of updated and new products in the country in 2022. That said, the shortage in supply of semiconductors is likely to have an impact on car launch timelines. Read below to learn more about the expected car launches in India in 2022.

New Mahindra Scorpio

Over the years, the Scorpio has been a popular name in the SUV segment. The new Mahindra has been spied testing on numerous occasions this year. Apart from a fresh set of cosmetic updates, the new model will get a fresh set of modern features. Mechanically, the new Scorpio will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine option. To learn more about it, click here.

Recently, the Scorpio facelift based on the current model was also spied testing in the country. Introducing a new model would also mean that an adequate supply of semiconductors would be needed. However, due to the shortage in supply of semiconductors, the launch plans might be delayed. In an effort to keep the interest alive in the popular brand, the company might introduce an updated model in 2022. To learn more about it, click here.

Mahindra XUV700 six-seat variant

Recently, the Mahindra XUV700 six-seat variant image was taken from the AdrenoX app. The image reveals a six-seat variant of the XUV700, featuring captain seats in the second row. The changes will be limited to seating options, while the feature set and variant range will remain unchanged. Currently, the SUV is available in both five-seat and seven-seat options. Mechanically, the XUV700 will continue to be powered by the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine options. These engines will come mated to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Mahindra Thar five-door

The five-door Mahindra Thar is expected to be introduced in India sometime by 2022. The upcoming five-door Thar is one of the nine models planned to be introduced in India by 2026. Currently, the vehicle is limited to a three-door version which was introduced in October 2020. The upcoming five-door version of the SUV is also expected to offer a four-wheel-drive system and a manual-shift transfer case. Mechanically, the SUV is likely to be offered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine that generates 150bhp and 320Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 320Nm of torque. The engines can be had in either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic option.

Mahindra eKUV100 and eXUV300

Mahindra had showcased the eKUV100 and eXUV300 at the 2020 Auto Expo. However, its launch plans were delayed first by the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and later by the shortage in supply of semiconductors this year. Going forward, the electric versions of both these models might be introduced provided that the supply in semiconductors improves over the next few months. Mechanically, the eKUV100 is likely to have an output of 54bhp and 120Nm of peak torque paired with an automatic transmission with a claimed electric range of 147kms.

The eXUV300 is expected to get a more powerful battery than the eKUV100 with marginally better performance and better driving range. The company is yet to officially reveal the performance figures and more details on the launch plans will be known at a future date.