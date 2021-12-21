CarWale
    Is this the Mahindra Scorpio facelift?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Is this the Mahindra Scorpio facelift?

    - Mahindra could launch a facelifted version of the Scorpio ahead of the new-gen model’s debut

    - The test-mule of the facelifted model is likely to get minor design revisions

    Mahindra has previously confirmed that the company will unveil the all-new Scorpio in the country in 2022. Ahead of this new generation model’s debut, spy images of what seems to be the current-gen Scorpio in a facelifted avatar have surfaced.

    As seen in the spy images, the Mahindra Scorpio test-mule is partly camouflaged, with the majority of the changes concentrated on the front end, hinting that a facelifted version could be in the works. The spy shot tells us that the updated Scorpio could get a revised front bumper and grille, as well as tweaks to the side profile.

    Mahindra Scorpio Right Front Three Quarter

    Details regarding any changes to the interior of the Mahindra Scorpio facelift remain unknown at the moment, while the specifications of the powertrain are likely to be carried over from the outgoing model.

    While a facelift for the Mahindra Scorpio just months before the unveiling of the all-new generation model doesn’t quite make sense, it may also hint that the debut of the next-gen model is likely to be pushed ahead, with the shortage of semi-conductor chips being the only plausible reason. More details could surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

