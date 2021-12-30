CarWale
    Toyota Hilux spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

    Jay Shah

    Toyota Hilux spotted at dealerships ahead of official launch

    - Launch imminent in coming months

    - Will be offered in double-cab body style

    Last week, the Toyota Hilux was spotted on the public roads of North India during a TV commercial shoot indicating that the lifestyle pick-up would be launched in the country soon. Now ahead of the probable launch, the Hilux has started arriving at dealer stockyards. 

    Toyota Hilux Left Front Three Quarter

    The unit spotted in the spy images is painted in white colour and appears to be the lower-variant of the pick-up that misses out on fog lamps and plastic cladding around the wheel arches. However, the image confirms the double cab body style of the Hilux. Besides this, the Hilux is fitted with black alloy wheels, side step, and ORVMs with turn indicators and chrome embellishments.

    Toyota Hilux Left Front Three Quarter

    The pictures do not reveal the interior of the Hilux. However, we expect it to share the layout and feature list with the existing Fortuner that includes a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, leather upholstery, and a push start/stop button. To know more about the upcoming Toyota Hilux, click here.

    Under the long hood, we expect the Fortuner to be powered by the 2.4-litre diesel or the 2.8-litre diesel. Both the engine currently does duties on the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, respectively. The gearbox options could include a manual as well as an automatic transmission. We expect Toyota to announce prices and the launch timeline of the Hilux soon. In India, the Toyota Hilux will compete against the Isuzu V-Cross.

    Toyota Hilux
    ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
