    New Audi Q7 facelift variant details and features leaked ahead of launch next month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Audi Q7 facelift variant details and features leaked ahead of launch next month

    - The 2022 Audi Q7 will be offered in two variants

    - The model will be powered by a new 335bhp, 3.0-litre, TFSI petrol engine

    Audi India is all set to launch the facelifted Q7 in the country as its first launch for the new year, which will take place in January 2022. Production of the model commenced last week, details of which are available here. Now, the variant-wise features and specifications of the upcoming Q7 have surfaced.

    Audi Q7 Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    The Audi Q7 will be offered in two variants including Premium Plus and Technology. Propelling both the variants will be a 55 TFSI motor, which is essentially the 3.0-litre petrol engine that produces 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. This motor, which is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, is electronically limited to a top speed of 250kmph. Also on offer will be the brand’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

    Audi Q7 Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of features, the entry-level Premium Plus variant of the Audi Q7 facelift will get 19-inch alloy wheels, eight airbags, a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps, adaptive air suspension, ambient lighting, electrically-adjustable steering wheel, four-way lumbar support for front seats, parking aid plus, cruise control, four-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats and memory function for driver seat, virtual cockpit, lane departure warning, dual-screen MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Drive Select, Audi Sound System, Audi Phone Box with wireless charging, and Audi Smartphone interface.

    Audi Q7 Facelift Dashboard

    In addition to the aforementioned features, the Audi Q7 facelift Technology variant will get adaptive windshield wipers, an air quality package with air fragrance, comfort key with sensor-controlled luggage compartment release, USB ports with charging function at the rear, Audi Park Assist with 3D surround cameras, a 730W Bang & Olufsen-sourced surround sound system, and matrix LED headlamps.

    The colour options on the 2022 Audi Q7 facelift include Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey, and Floret Silver. Customers can choose from two interior themes such as Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown. In India, the new Audi Q7 will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, and the Volvo XC90.

