    Mahindra eKUV100 base variant spotted testing; to be launched in 2022

    Jay Shah

    - To be launched in 2022

    - Expected to be priced under Rs 10 lakh

    While Mahindra has generated a lot of buzz with the launch of the new XUV700, the Indian carmaker is still missing from the EV segment in India. The company showcased the electric version of the KUV100 and the XUV300 at the 2020 Auto Expo, but the launch was delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. 

    Mahindra eKUV100 EV Car Charging Input Plug

    However, the frequent sightings of the eKUV100 confirm that the electric vehicle is still under development. Earlier in May 2021, the brand also affirmed that it will foray into the EV arena of the passenger vehicle segment by 2022. Spotted testing on public roads once again is the lower variant of the eKUV100. It bears a close resemblance to the prototype exhibited at the expo with a closed-off front grille, front fender-mounted charging ports, and quirky looking ‘+’ and ‘-’ lettering on the tailgate. 

    Based on the ‘K4’ badging at the rear, it is expected that the eKUV100 will be offered in multiple variants. This being a lower-trim gets black door handles, fender-mounted turn indicators, and steel rims. 

    Mahindra eKUV100 Right Front Three Quarter

    As per the showcased model, the eKUV100 is likely to have an output of 54bhp and 120Nm of peak torque paired with an automatic transmission with a claimed electric range of 147km. The battery pack is expected to support fast charging with a capacity to juice up the battery to 80 per cent in about one hour. When launched next year, the eKUV100 could be priced below Rs 10 lakh and is expected to compete against the recently launched Tata Tigor EV.

