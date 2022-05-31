CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mahindra electric SUV range to be unveiled on 15 August

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    230 Views
    Mahindra electric SUV range to be unveiled on 15 August

    - Mahindra could unveil three electric SUVs later this year

    - The new products are a part of the brand’s plans to launch nine new cars by 2026

    Mahindra has confirmed that the brand will unveil its range of Born EV SUVs on 15 August, 2022. The update was shared as a part of the company’s announcements which included the production details of the new Scorpio N, details of which are available here.

    The Born EV range from Mahindra is a part of the carmaker’s plans to introduce nine new vehicles in the country by 2026. Out of these, two vehicles will be Born EVs, while four products will be brought in with electric powertrains. The latter will include the XUV700, all-new XUV300, and two products codenamed W620 and V201.

    During the same event, Mahindra also confirmed that the electric version of the XUV300, which could be called the XUV400 at launch, will be introduced early next year. The Indian SUV manufacturer teased three new electric SUV concepts earlier this year, and you can read all about it here.

    Mahindra eXUV300 Image
    Mahindra eXUV300
    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    India-bound new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC global reveal tomorrow

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra eXUV300 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Mahindra eXUV300 Left Side View
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4952 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 69.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia EV6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Kia EV6

    ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    2nd Jun 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4952 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra electric SUV range to be unveiled on 15 August