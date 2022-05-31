Mahindra electric SUV range to be unveiled on 15 August

- Mahindra could unveil three electric SUVs later this year

- The new products are a part of the brand’s plans to launch nine new cars by 2026

Mahindra has confirmed that the brand will unveil its range of Born EV SUVs on 15 August, 2022. The update was shared as a part of the company’s announcements which included the production details of the new Scorpio N, details of which are available here.

The Born EV range from Mahindra is a part of the carmaker’s plans to introduce nine new vehicles in the country by 2026. Out of these, two vehicles will be Born EVs, while four products will be brought in with electric powertrains. The latter will include the XUV700, all-new XUV300, and two products codenamed W620 and V201.

During the same event, Mahindra also confirmed that the electric version of the XUV300, which could be called the XUV400 at launch, will be introduced early next year. The Indian SUV manufacturer teased three new electric SUV concepts earlier this year, and you can read all about it here.