    New Mahindra Scorpio N production to begin in June 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be launched in India on 27 June

    - The model is expected to be offered with a range of drivetrains

    Mahindra has officially confirmed that the company will commence production of the new Scorpio N in June 2022. Pre-production units of the SUV are currently being rolled out of the plant, and the production-ready model will be launched in India on 27 June, 2022.

    The all-new Mahindra Scorpio, which has been christened the Scorpio N, was unveiled on 20 May. The brand will continue to sell the current-gen Scorpio in the country as the Scorpio Classic, details of which can be read here.

    Under the hood, we expect the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options are likely to include six-speed manual and automatic units, while a 4x4 version could be limited to higher variants. To read more about the Scorpio N, click here

