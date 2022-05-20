Current-gen Scorpio to continue to be on sale as ‘Scorpio Classic’

- Will be positioned below the new Scorpio-N

- Powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine with a manual gearbox

With the launch date of the new-gen Scorpio announced, Mahindra has also confirmed that the current-generation Scorpio will continue to be on sale. Re-badged as ‘Scorpio Classic’, the SUV will be sold alongside the new Mahindra Scorpio-N, details of which can be known here.

The highlights of the Mahindra Scorpio include projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, 17-inch alloys, LED tail lamps, automatic climate control, a reverse parking camera, cruise control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, and electrically-adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators.

The present-generation Mahindra Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The motor powers the rear wheels and is tuned to produce 137bhp and 319Nm of peak torque. It is mated solely to a six-speed manual gearbox. The prices range from Rs 13.30 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh, both prices ex-showroom.