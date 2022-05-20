CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Current-gen Scorpio to continue to be on sale as ‘Scorpio Classic’

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    490 Views
    Current-gen Scorpio to continue to be on sale as ‘Scorpio Classic’

    - Will be positioned below the new Scorpio-N

    - Powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine with a manual gearbox

    Left Side View

    With the launch date of the new-gen Scorpio announced, Mahindra has also confirmed that the current-generation Scorpio will continue to be on sale. Re-badged as ‘Scorpio Classic’, the SUV will be sold alongside the new Mahindra Scorpio-N, details of which can be known here. 

    Dashboard

    The highlights of the Mahindra Scorpio include projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, 17-inch alloys, LED tail lamps, automatic climate control, a reverse parking camera, cruise control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, and electrically-adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The present-generation Mahindra Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The motor powers the rear wheels and is tuned to produce 137bhp and 319Nm of peak torque. It is mated solely to a six-speed manual gearbox. The prices range from Rs 13.30 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh, both prices ex-showroom. 

    Mahindra Scorpio Image
    Mahindra Scorpio
    ₹ 13.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Mahindra Scorpio-N to be launched on 27 June

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4927 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 16.26 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 17.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 16.40 Lakh
    Pune₹ 16.10 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 16.75 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 15.61 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 16.82 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.23 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 15.41 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4927 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Current-gen Scorpio to continue to be on sale as ‘Scorpio Classic’