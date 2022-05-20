New Mahindra Scorpio-N to be launched on 27 June

- Will be offered in multiple powertrain options

- Official bookings likely to begin soon

Mahindra has officially announced the launch date of the new Scorpio. The three-row SUV will be christened Scorpio N and will be launched in the country on 27 June, 2022. Interestingly, it will also mark 20 years of presence of the Indian SUV.

In terms of exterior design, the new Scorpio will be a departure from the current model. It will feature fresh design elements like new front grille, dual-projector headlamps, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, vertically-placed tail lamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Based on the teaser videos, the new Scorpio will get chrome accents on the door handles, bumpers, and around the front grille.

Inside, the 2022 Scorpio will be equipped with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a coloured MID, new flat-bottom steering wheel, front-facing third-row seats, roof-mounted speakers, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, and centre console-mounted aircon vents for second-row passengers.

The new Mahindra Scorpio will be offered with both petrol as well as diesel powertrains. The motors will be mated to both manual as well as automatic transmissions. It can also be confirmed that the top-spec versions could also be equipped with an all-wheel-drive setup.

Upon launch, the new Scorpio will take on the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and Jeep Compass.

Speaking on the announcement, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry. The all-new Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again. With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs. With the All-New Scorpio-N, we continue to live and deliver our brand promise of ‘Explore the Impossible’. The Scorpio-N signifies our commitment towards bringing world-class SUVs to the Indian market and creating delightful ownership experience for our customers.”