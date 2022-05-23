2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N – What we know so far

India’s popular utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has teased the new Scorpio-N ahead of its launch in the country on 27 June, 2022. The current generation Scorpio will continue to be sold as the Scorpio Classic. The company claims that the upcoming new model will be equipped with advanced modern features and the latest technology.

Ahead of its official launch in India next month, here’s what we know about the new Scorpio-N.

Engine

Mechanically, the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version of the Scorpio-N is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion 150 TGDi engine which generates 150bhp at 5,000rpm. The torque figures for the petrol manual and automatic transmission options are likely to vary. While the six-speed manual unit produces 300Nm between 1,250-3,000rpm, the automatic transmission unit generates 320bhp between 1,500-3,000rpm. On the other hand, the diesel version is expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk 130 engine which generates 130bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque between 1,600-2,800rpm. Both the engines can be had either with manual or automatic transmission options.

Exterior

The upcoming Scorpio-N gets significant design upgrades as compared to the current model. The fascia is highlighted by a new grille with chrome vertical slats and dual-projector headlamps with sequential turn indicators. The redesigned front bumper now gets C-shaped LED DRLs on both ends. As for the sides, the Scorpio-N gets a muscular beltline inspired by the XUV700. Further, it gets silver highlights on the cladding, along with chrome inserts on the door handles, and body coloured ORVMs. The SUV will ride on a set of dual-tone twin-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section looks fresh and sporty with Volvo-like signature LED taillights.

Interior

Currently, the interior details have not been revealed. As seen in the previous spy shots, the Scorpio-N is expected to get leather upholstery, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a multi-function steering wheel.