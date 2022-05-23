CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.29 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    696 Views
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.29 lakh

    - Available in both manual and AMT gearboxes 

    - Priced Rs 20,000-Rs30,000 more than the Magna trim

    Hyundai India has launched the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Magma trim, this special version gets more features and costs Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 more than the Magma trim. Let us know more about it. 

    On the outside, the Corporate Edition gets 15-inch wheels with Gun Metal styled wheel covers, silver roof rails, gloss black ORVMs, black front grille, chrome garnish on the boot lid, and a ‘Corporate’ emblem. 

    For the extra dough, the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition benefits from a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone mirroring and electrically-folding ORVMs with LED turn indicators. Additionally, the cabin sports an all-black theme with red inserts on the seat upholstery, aircon vents, and around the gear lever. 

    The Corporate Edition is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to develop 82bhp and 114Nm torque. The motor is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. 

    Commenting on the introduction of the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, 'Hyundai conceptualised the Grand i10 Nios for progressive and young new-age customers in India. Having witnessed a trailblazing sales run since its launch, we are glad to now introduce the Sporty and Hi-Tech focussed Corporate Edition on the Grand i10 Nios to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new-age buyers. With unique and innovative aesthetic enhancements and technology, we are sure the Corporate Edition will captivate the aspirations of customers looking for a sporty, feature-loaded and efficient hatchback.” 

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Image
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    ₹ 5.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N – What we know so far
     Next 
    Weekly news round-up: Hyundai Santro delisted, Mahindra Scorpio-N design revealed, Jeep Meridian launched

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6548 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    ₹ 1.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.10 Lakh
    Pune₹ 6.41 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 6.45 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.05 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.35 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.02 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.04 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6548 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.29 lakh