Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.29 lakh

- Available in both manual and AMT gearboxes

- Priced Rs 20,000-Rs30,000 more than the Magna trim

Hyundai India has launched the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition at a starting price of Rs 6.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Magma trim, this special version gets more features and costs Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 more than the Magma trim. Let us know more about it.

On the outside, the Corporate Edition gets 15-inch wheels with Gun Metal styled wheel covers, silver roof rails, gloss black ORVMs, black front grille, chrome garnish on the boot lid, and a ‘Corporate’ emblem.

For the extra dough, the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition benefits from a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone mirroring and electrically-folding ORVMs with LED turn indicators. Additionally, the cabin sports an all-black theme with red inserts on the seat upholstery, aircon vents, and around the gear lever.

The Corporate Edition is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to develop 82bhp and 114Nm torque. The motor is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit.

Commenting on the introduction of the Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, 'Hyundai conceptualised the Grand i10 Nios for progressive and young new-age customers in India. Having witnessed a trailblazing sales run since its launch, we are glad to now introduce the Sporty and Hi-Tech focussed Corporate Edition on the Grand i10 Nios to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new-age buyers. With unique and innovative aesthetic enhancements and technology, we are sure the Corporate Edition will captivate the aspirations of customers looking for a sporty, feature-loaded and efficient hatchback.”