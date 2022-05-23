Weekly news round-up: Hyundai Santro delisted, Mahindra Scorpio-N design revealed, Jeep Meridian launched

In the week gone by, we had covered stories around new car launches, spy shots, and the delisting of a popular entry-level model in the country. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Hyundai Santro delisted from the official website

Hyundai India has stopped accepting online bookings for the Santro. Although there is no official word from the company, the budget hatchback is no more listed on the ‘Click to Buy’ booking portal. The Hyundai Santro made its comeback in 2018 as an entry-level model in the product line-up.

Toyota Fortuner GR S variant arrives at dealerships in India

Earlier this month, Toyota had discreetly announced the prices for the Fortuner Gazoo Racing Sport (GR S) variant. This time around, the new model was spotted at the local dealerships in India. The SUV is available in two colour options, White Pearl Crystal Shine and Attitude Black. This model is powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which generates 201bhp and 500Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Additionally, it also gets a 4x4 system.

Hyundai Venue facelift base variant spied testing in India

The upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift was recently spied testing on Indian roads. As seen in the images, the Venue facelift was spotted with steel wheels, thereby indicating that it could be the base variant of the compact SUV. Mechanically, it is expected to get the existing petrol and diesel engine options.

New Jeep Meridian launched in India; prices start at Rs 29.90 lakh

Post much wait, the Jeep Meridian was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The seven-seat SUV is available in two variant options, Limited and Limited (O). The Meridian is powered by a powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is available in both six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic transmission options. The AWD option is exclusively offered in the Limited (O) variant.

Citroen’s first EV to arrive in India in 2023

Citroen India plans to introduce its first pure-electric car in the country next year. The upcoming EV is expected to be based on the scalable Common Modular Platform (CMP). Post launch, the Citroen EV will compete against other existing EV models in the country.

Skoda Kushaq Active Peace variant priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

The Skoda Kushaq gets a new base variant, known as the Kushaq Active Peace variant. This variant is available only with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine which is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It gets a modest set of features such as halogen headlamps, black skid plates, 16-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, rear parking sensors, body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, and roof rails.

New Mahindra Scorpio-N production-ready design revealed

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be launched in India on 27 June, 2022. Ahead of its official launch, the teaser reveals fresh styling elements in the upcoming model. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N has been engineered and designed by teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in the USA, and Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai.

New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spotted during TVC shoot

The upcoming new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was spotted sans camouflage during a TVC shoot. The new model will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Under the hood, the new Vitara Brezza is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options.