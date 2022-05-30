CarWale
    Tata Motors signs MoU to acquire Ford’s Sanand manufacturing facility

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    459 Views
    - Ford India to continue to operate powertrain manufacturing facility

    - Facility to have an installed capacity of 3 lakh units per annum

    Tata Motors through its subsidiary, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML) along with Ford India Private Limited (FIPL) have signed an MoU with the Government of Gujarat for the potential acquisition by the former of Ford’s manufacturing facility at Sanand, Gujarat. As per the signed MoU, TPEML will acquire Ford India’s facility including land and buildings, and vehicle manufacturing plant along with machinery and equipment. TPEML will also transfer Ford’s eligible employees. 

    However, Ford India will continue to operate its powertrain manufacturing plant by leasing back the required land and buildings from TPEML. In the coming months, Tata Motors will install new machinery and equipment scaling up the annual capacity of the plant to 3 lakh units. The acquired plant is adjacent to Tata Motors’ existing manufacturing facility ensuring smooth transition and acceleration in the production of passenger and electric vehicles. 

    In other news, Tata Motors has filed 125 new patent applications in FY2022. The Indian carmaker has secured and received a grant of 56 patents which includes new powertrain technologies, safety, and connected tech. To know more about it, click here.

    Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, said, “Tata Motors has a strong presence in Gujarat for more than a decade with its own manufacturing facility at Sanand. This MoU further reinforces our commitment to the state by creating more employment and business opportunities. Rising customer preference for passenger and electric vehicles made by Tata Motors has led to a multi-fold growth for the company over the past few years. This potential transaction will support the expansion of capacity, thus securing future growth and opportunity to further strengthen our position in the passenger and electric vehicles space.”

