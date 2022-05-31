CarWale
    India-bound new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC global reveal tomorrow

    Gajanan Kashikar

    885 Views
    India-bound new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC global reveal tomorrow

    German luxury auto giant Mercedes-Benz is all set to unveil the new-generation GLC on 1 June, 2022. This generation update will bring a new design and a fresh and tech-laden interior.

    First things first, the next-generation GLC will get a new sporty design language, including a new fascia and fresh rear end. The most notable design updates of the GLC, as seen in the spy photographs, will be in the form of a large new grille, slim headlights, new alloy wheels, and new triangular rear lights. In addition, the SUV is likely to be larger in dimension with a slightly additional wheelbase as compared to the outgoing model.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Left Front Three Quarter

    A newly designed interior of the new GLC could also debut, bringing in a new 12.3-inch driver display and tablet-like touchscreen infotainment — most probably an 11.9-inch screen. Additionally, it is expected to come with a new steering wheel, a hi-fi sound system, new seats, multi-zone temperature control, and so on.

    Electric assist for the engines will also be a part of the generation update. All the powertrains are likely to come equipped with the mild-hybrid functionality as standard, while Mercedes has confirmed a new plug-in hybrid version of the GLC with about 100km EV-only travel range. Meanwhile, the high-performance AMG models — the GLC 43 and GLC 63 could arrive later.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Right Front Three Quarter

    For India, the on-sale GLC was the most sought-after SUV for the brand in 2021 and the highest-selling SUV in Q1 of this year. And the new-generation model is expected to arrive in the country sometime later in 2022.

    Mercedes-Benz GLC Image
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    ₹ 61.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
