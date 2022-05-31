CarWale
    Is this the Maruti Suzuki Eeco facelift?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    670 Views
    Is this the Maruti Suzuki Eeco facelift?

    - Expected to get subtle cosmetic upgrades 

    - Likely to get 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine

    The Maruti Suzuki Eeco has been around for a while and the only update the people mover has received was in January 2020 when the Eeco was upgraded with a BS6 compliant engine. 

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Left Side View

    As per the recent round of pictures on the web, Eeco is expected to receive subtle cosmetic upgrades and a revised feature list. While the overall silhouette remains the same, the changes can be seen in the form of revised headlamps and new tail lamps. Besides this, the bumpers and body panels are likely to be carried over from the existing model. 

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Right Rear Three Quarter

    While there are no clear details of the interior, the cabin of the Eeco is likely to get new features and refreshed upholstery. The Eeco will continue to be offered with five-seat and seven-seat layouts. More details will be known closer to launch. 

    In terms of powertrain, the updated Eeco is likely to get the 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine. The petrol engine currently does duty on the Wagon R, Swift, and Baleno and is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission option will include a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Image
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco
    ₹ 4.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
