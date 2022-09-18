Weekly news round-up: Maruti Grand Vitara gathers 53,000 bookings, Toyota Glanza CNG variant specs leaked, Tata Tiago EV unveil details

In the week gone by, we had come across spy shots of upcoming new car models and also learned about the latest revision in prices for select models. Further, we witnessed a new variant launch of a popular SUV in the country. Read below to learn more about the top stories in India last week.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gathers 53,000 bookings; prices likely to be announced soon

Maruti Suzuki has reportedly garnered over 53,000 bookings for the new Grand Vitara SUV ahead of the price announcement in the coming weeks. Interestingly, 23,000 bookings are for the strong hybrid version. The vehicle will be available in four variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki Swift, Celerio, and other models in September 2022

A few Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country are offering big discounts across models like Celerio, Swift, S-Presso, Alto 800, Alto K10, Eeco, and Dzire. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers.

Tata Tiago EV to be revealed on 28 September

Tata Motors will soon extend its electric product line-up in the country with its third electric vehicle, the Tiago EV. The vehicle will be revealed on 28 September. The mechanical details of the electric hatchback are not known for now. That said, the Tiago EV is expected to be powered by a 26kWh battery pack.

Mahindra XUV300 with new logo arrives at local dealerships in India

The Mahindra XUV300 with the new Twin Peaks logo has started reaching dealerships across the country. For the uninitiated, the XUV300 is the fourth model to get the new logo after the XUV700, Scorpio-N, and the Scorpio Classic. Mechanically, it continues to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine option.

Toyota Glanza CNG variants and specs leaked; to be launched soon?

The Toyota Glanza CNG variant details have been leaked ahead of its official debut. It is believed that the company is likely to offer a CNG option in three variants: S, G, and V. Mechanically, it will continue to be powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that will produce 88bhp at 6,000rpm in petrol mode and 76bhp at 6,000rpm. The CNG option will get a five-speed manual transmission as standard.

Tata Harrier XMS variant launched at Rs 17.20 lakh

Tata Harrier gets a new XMS variant positioned between the XM and XT variants. The new variant is available in both manual and automatic transmission options. In addition to the existing features from the XM variant, this new variant gets four new features: a panoramic sunroof, an eight-speaker music system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a reverse parking camera.

Mahindra XUV700 prices hiked by up to Rs 36,814

Mahindra has revised prices for the XUV700 variants. The price hikes range from Rs 20,072 to Rs 36,814, depending on the choice of variant. The AX3 diesel witnesses the lowest price hike, while the AX7 diesel AT variant registers the highest hike.