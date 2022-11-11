Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars in November 2022

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts across the product range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complimentary packages in the Arena and Nexa showrooms.

Arena

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Alto K10 are available with a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000 each. The Celerio is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. The Swift can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each, as well as a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. The Dzire is offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. Discounts on the Eeco are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Ertiga and Brezza.

Nexa

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 23,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ciaz is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara include complimentary accessories worth Rs 39,000 and an extended warranty of five years or 1 lakh kilometres. Select variants of the Baleno are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. There are no discounts on the XL6 and Grand Vitara smart-hybrid variants.