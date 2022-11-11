CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars in November 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    494 Views
    Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars in November 2022

    Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships in the country are offering huge discounts across the product range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complimentary packages in the Arena and Nexa showrooms.

    Arena

    The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Alto K10 are available with a cash discount of up to Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000 each. The Celerio is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

    Discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R include a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. The Swift can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000.

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each, as well as a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. The Dzire is offered with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. Discounts on the Eeco are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000. There are no discounts on the Ertiga and Brezza.

    Nexa

    The Maruti Suzuki Ignis can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 23,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Ciaz is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

    Discounts on the strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara include complimentary accessories worth Rs 39,000 and an extended warranty of five years or 1 lakh kilometres. Select variants of the Baleno are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. There are no discounts on the XL6 and Grand Vitara smart-hybrid variants.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-AMG One sets Nurburgring lap record
     Next 
    2023 Honda Accord revealed; gets major makeover

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5689 Views
    32 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.97 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.26 Lakh
    Pune₹ 12.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 12.96 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.60 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 12.76 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5689 Views
    32 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on Maruti Suzuki cars in November 2022