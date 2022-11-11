CarWale
    2023 Honda Accord revealed; gets major makeover

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2023 Honda Accord revealed; gets major makeover

    - Available in two petrol and four hybrid variants

    - 2.0-litre turbo engine discontinued

    The 11th generation of the Honda Accord has gotten a transformation, making it look bigger, sportier and more luxurious than before. It takes inspiration from its sibling, the Honda Civic, both on the inside and outside while still maintaining its own signature look. 

    The most significant update comes under the hood. The all-new Honda Accord gets a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine which makes 189bhp and 260Nm of torque and comes mated with a CVT. Unfortunately, the torquey 2.0-litre four cylinder engine has been dropped by Honda. The hybrid Accord gets a 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle inline four-cylinder paired with two-motor hybrid system. This produces 201bhp and 335Nm of torque. 

    On the outside, the new Accord is now more sleek and sophisticated. It now gets a powerful front end with an upright grille and blacked out LED headlamps, distinctive horizontal LED taillights, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and an integrated rear spoiler. Inside, Honda promises premium materials and more comfortable seats with spacious rear legroom, a seven-inch touchscreen with AppleCarPlay and AndroidAuto, and Honda’s first integration of built-in Google.

    For now, Honda has neither revealed the launch dates nor the pricing for the Accord. 

