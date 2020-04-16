Honda takes hybrid and EV batteries recycling initiative in Europe

- Initiative for end-of-life batteries from hybrids and electric vehicles in Europe

- Possibility of using batteries in a ‘second life’ for storage of renewable energy in industrial application

Honda Europe is expanding its battery recycling partnership with SNAM (Société Nouvelle d’Affinage des Métaux) for sustainable reusability of end-of-life batteries from hybrids and EVs. As a part of this pan-European arrangement, SNAM will collect and recycle batteries from Honda and could either prepare these batteries for 'second-life' renewable energy storage or extract valuable materials for recycling.

The Japanese carmaker has worked with SNAM since 2013 for disposing of the batteries according to the European standard. This expansion of agreement means SNAM would now also collect Lithium-ion and Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries from across Honda's dealer network and Authorised Treatment Facilities (ATF) in 22 countries. SNAM would then analyse how suitable they are for recycling and processing them accordingly.

SNAM assesses which battery pack can be used in new energy storage devices and then makes provision for its reuse in domestic and industrial applications. They also ensure safe and low carbon transport for the collection of used traction batteries (the ones used for powering motors, as opposed to smaller batteries used for ignition). However, if the battery cells are found damaged and unsuitable for ‘second life’ applications, materials such as cobalt and lithium can be extracted using hydrometallurgy techniques involving the use of aqueous chemistry. These are then reused in the production of new batteries, colour pigments or can be used as additives for mortar. Other commonly used materials like copper, metal and plastics are recycled and offered to the market for a variety of applications.

According to the agreement, dealers can arrange and request the collection of end-of-life batteries for treatment and recycling through SNAM's dedicated online platform. Collection of these batteries can be arranged from centralised storage hubs within 15 working days so that dealers do not have to store batteries at their premises.

With the growing electric cars on the road, it is imperative for the carmakers to take necessary steps in properly disposing or recycling the battery packs. Following Honda’s initiative, we believe other carmakers should also follow suit and make sure the EV batteries are correctly disposed at the end of its service cycle.