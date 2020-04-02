Honda BR-V and Accord Hybrid discontinued in India

- Honda BR-V and Accord Hybrid discontinued due to BS6 emission norms

- Both the models are not expected to make a comeback in the Indian market

Honda Cars India has discreetly discontinued two models as the country upgraded to the BS6 emission norms from today. The BR-V and the Accord Hybrid have been removed from the official website, revealing their discontinuation from the Indian market.

The Honda Accord Hybrid and BR-V are not likely to make a comeback in the BS6 avatar as both the models struggled to get good sales numbers. When launched, the Accord was offered exclusively with a 2.0-litre, four cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired to dual electric motors, producing a combined power output of 215bhp and 315Nm of torque.

Powertrain options on the Honda BR-V included a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol motor and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel mill. The former was tuned to produce 117bhp and 145Nm of torque while the latter produced 99bhp and 200Nm of torque. The company has also temporarily discontinued a majority of its diesel products, details of which can be read here.