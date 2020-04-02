Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Seltos, Carnival helps Kia to maintain its third position in India

Seltos, Carnival helps Kia to maintain its third position in India

April 02, 2020, 03:03 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
5851 Views
Be the first to comment
Seltos, Carnival helps Kia to maintain its third position in India

- Kia Seltos registered sales of 7,466 units in March

- Carnival has clocked 1,117-unit sales last month

- Kia has sold 81,784 units of Seltos since launch                                                    

Kia Motors India has retained its third position in the domestic market by registering sales of 8,583 units in March 2020. The South Korean carmaker sold 7,466 units of the Kia Seltos and 1,117 units of Kia Carnival in India last month. Meanwhile, Kia exported 2,585 units of the Seltos and Carnival to its global markets in March.

On the other hand, the Kia Seltos became the highest-selling SUV in India for the third consecutive month. The Seltos has emerged as the preferred choice of SUV in India since its launch in August 2019, and has clocked overall sales of 81,784 units till date.

Kia Seltos Exterior

While the numbers for March may look below expectations, we must notice that the Coronavirus pandemic has tremendously affected the auto industry. In fact, owing to the nation-wide lockdown, Kia Motors stopped its wholesale billings on 16 March to avoid unnecessary unsold inventory at its dealer partners. That said, taking into consideration the bookings that Kia has received for its cars, the company is expecting a positive buyer sentiment for the Seltos and the Carnival once the lockdown subsides.

