Honda Cars India registers sales of 3,697 units in March 2020

Honda Cars India registered its annual domestic sales of 102,016 units during FY19–20. The company’s monthly sales stood at 3,697 units in March 2020. HCIL exported a total volume of 3,826 units during FY19-20 with an export of 216 units during the month of March 2020. The company had sold 183,808 units during FY 18-19 and 17,202 units in March 2019.

With the BS6 emission norms coming into effect, Honda has revised their product portfolio in India. The company has discontinued the Accord Hybrid and the BR-V, while the diesel variants of the City, CR-V and Civic are expected to be upgraded to the BS6 norms soon.

Speaking on the occasion Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India, said, “As is known, the last financial year was the most challenging for the automotive industry because of economic slowdown, poor consumer sentiment clubbed with transition challenges to BS6. In order to unburden our dealer network, we had drastically revised our annual volumes in September last year. In spite of the lockdown in March, we were able to almost achieve our annual business plan and also successfully liquidate the BS4 stocks from the network. The unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19 has hit us all which has impacted businesses across the world. In the current scenario, we are taking multiple measures to support our dealers and customers. We hope we are able to tide through this unprecedented crisis at the earliest.”