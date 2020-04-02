Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Cars India registers sales of 3,697 units in March 2020

Honda Cars India registers sales of 3,697 units in March 2020

April 02, 2020, 03:20 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
535 Views
Be the first to comment
Honda Cars India registers sales of 3,697 units in March 2020

- Honda clocked annual sales of 102,016 units in FY19-20 

- The company recently revised its product range in India

Honda Cars India registered its annual domestic sales of 102,016 units during FY19–20. The company’s monthly sales stood at 3,697 units in March 2020. HCIL exported a total volume of 3,826 units during FY19-20 with an export of 216 units during the month of March 2020. The company had sold 183,808 units during FY 18-19 and 17,202 units in March 2019. 

With the BS6 emission norms coming into effect, Honda has revised their product portfolio in India. The company has discontinued the Accord Hybrid and the BR-V, while the diesel variants of the City, CR-V and Civic are expected to be upgraded to the BS6 norms soon.

Speaking on the occasion Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India, said, “As is known, the last financial year was the most challenging for the automotive industry because of economic slowdown, poor consumer sentiment clubbed with transition challenges to BS6. In order to unburden our dealer network, we had drastically revised our annual volumes in September last year. In spite of the lockdown in March, we were able to almost achieve our annual business plan and also successfully liquidate the BS4 stocks from the network. The unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19 has hit us all which has impacted businesses across the world. In the current scenario, we are taking multiple measures to support our dealers and customers. We hope we are able to tide through this unprecedented crisis at the earliest.”

  • Honda
  • Honda Amaze
  • Amaze
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Honda Amaze Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.28 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.45 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 6.89 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 7.09 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.23 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 6.78 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 7.11 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 6.74 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 6.82 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Honda City 2014 Review

Honda City 2014 Review

The Honda City has always been one of the more ...

1569 Likes
378131 Views

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

A quick first impression of the New 2014 Honda ...

974 Likes
394997 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in