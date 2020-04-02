Skoda pledges support to fight COVID-19

- Donates financial aid, medical and other supplies

- To set up COVID-19 facility with critical care equipment and essential medical consumables

Skoda India has resorted to a financial aid of Rs 1 crore by setting up a dedicated COVID-19 facility at Sassoon Hospital in Pune.

The contribution will cover essential medical consumables along with critical care equipment for the medical team and patients fighting the COVID-19 disease. In addition to this, the company will donate over 35,000 sanitisers to hospitals in Pune, Aurangabad and Mumbai with the help of Annamitra Foundation. Similarly, the auto maker will distribute over 50,000 food packets in the Aurangabad region until the lockdown is lifted.

Skoda India is also said to be producing re-usable face shields within the Chakan factory. These lightweight face shields are not only designed for free movement of the healthcare personnel, but to also prevent fogging. The transparent sheet that forms the shield, can be sanitised after around eight hours before reuse.

Together with these intiatives, Skoda India may utilise its global supply chain capabilities to organise essential medical supplies that India needs to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.