    Skoda India extends service schedule timelines due to COVID-19 induced lockdown

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Skoda extends the validity of maintenance schedules up to 31 July, 2021

    - The company has not announced any details regarding the extension of warranty-related claims

    Due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, a number of manufacturers have announced extension of validity in services such as warranty-related claims and service schedules. Skoda Auto India is the most recent brand to join the list.

    Skoda has extended the timelines for scheduled maintenance services as well as the SuperCare maintenance plans offered on all its products. The company has revealed that the extension, which is valid up to 31 July, 2021, is applicable for services due between April and June 2021.

    Front View

    Unlike most other automobile brands in the country, Skoda has not made any announcements regarding the extension of warranty-related claims. In other news, the carmaker is preparing to launch the new Octavia in the country next month, details of which can be read here.

